4 january 2017

Central Asia news

“Gratuitous utilisation”: How China is actively bringing the Tajik parts of Pamir under its influence

28.12.2016 04:27 msk Analytics Business Politics Central Asia China Kyrgyzstan

The Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO) of Tajikistan, also known as Pamir—a namesake of mountains, occupies about 40 per cent of Tajikistan’s territory, i.e. about 63,700 sq. km. The region borders on Kyrgyzstan in the north, China in the east and Afghanistan in the south. The Pamir mountains are known for their wealth of natural resources, hence the interest of many countries in it with China, Tajikistan’s immediate neighbour, being the first in line.

Turkmenistan: Repressing Gulen supporters to cajole Erdogan?

20.12.2016 11:15 msk Analytics Human Rights Politics Religious life Turkmenistan Turkey, Republic of

Repressions are underway in Turkmenistan against former teachers and graduates of Turkish education institutions. They are accused of having communications with bodies and structures of an organisation allegedly under the Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen’s influence. According to sources of Fergana, up to 90 per cent of former teachers at Turkish-Turkmen lyceums were questioned throughout the country. According to officers of state security agencies, who spoke with us on the condition of anonymity, sophisticated tortures are applied to the detainees with no warrants or reasons to do so; certain detentions and tortures resulted in the death of inmates.

Poet to new Uzbek president: Let’s experiment!

07.12.2016 09:27 msk Analytics Human Rights Politics Uzbekistan

“Dear Shavkat Miromonovich! I am addressing you in your capacity of a private individual, who has ended up in a complicated situation, which can be resolved in a dignifying manner. I believe that you are able to solve this problem independently. However, since the only source of power in the Republic—as the Constitution reads—is the people, I also firmly believe any form of INTERACTION—shall we say, in the form of an open letter like the one you are reading now—would make sense. I also firmly believe in the power of printed word.”

Apricot pits or Why was Yekaterina Sajneva deported from Uzbekistan

01.12.2016 10:39 msk Human Rights Politics Interview Russia Uzbekistan

A plane Russian citizen Yekaterian Sajneva was in landed in Uzbekistan on November 27. Ms Sajneva is a journalist for the Moskovskiy Komsomolets newspaper, who has been in Uzbekistan several times. But this time Yekaterina was travelling in Uzbekistan for personal reasons. She was detained on the third day of her visit and deported several hours thereafter back to Russia “for violating the rules of sojourn.” Yekaterina told the details of how everything unfolded in an interview with Fergana Chief Editor Daniil Kislov.

Radio Liberty: “We hope Tajik authorities understand their mistake and reinstate our journalists’ accreditation”

29.11.2016 09:36 msk Human Rights Tajikistan

Late last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan revoked the accreditations of six journalists of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) based in Dushanbe. The exterior ministry provided no comments on the decision. However, the journalists’ accreditation was revoked after RFE/RL’s Tajik Service reported on a new appointment for Rukshona Rakhmonova, President Emomali Rakhmon’s daughter. RFE/RL Director of Communications Joanna Levison commented on the situation, on why did disagreeable journalist were “punished” and how the Dushanbe bureau is planning to continue its work in an interview with Fergana.

Uzbekistan: Stop punitive psychiatry on Jamshid Karimov!

25.11.2016 09:14 msk Human Rights Uzbekistan

Independent journalist Jamshid Karimov has been forcibly and secretly contained in a psychiatry hospital in Samarkand since January 2012. At the orders of the ruling elite in Tashkent, the doctors there prevent any information on the journalist’s health from circulating; Mr Karimov is kept in complete isolation from the outer world and only allowed to rarely see his daughter. It is obvious that he is no danger to society and should not be confined for such a long period to a closed ward in a hospital. Jamshid’s friends and colleagues are convinced that he is being held against his will and that the "treatments" he undergoes bear the all the hallmarks of punitive psychiatry.

Uzbekistan and Turkey: A handshake over the grave

23.11.2016 07:34 msk Analytics Politics Turkey, Republic of Uzbekistan

Recep Tayyir Erdogan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, whether one likes them or not, are showing they are pragmatic politicians who are capable of forgetting old offences and starting relations anew. But will they be able to rapidly alter and improve the Turkish-Uzbek ties after so many years of mutual accusations.

NATO Liaison Office in Tashkent to close, but alliance to continue cooperation in region

17.11.2016 17:52 msk Analytics Politics Interview Central Asia Afghanistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Uzbekistan

Fergana learnt from its own sources that the NATO liaison office to Central Asia will no longer be active starting next year. The liaison office is currently based in Tashkent, but coordinate the alliance’s activities and cooperation with all the countries in the region. What has caused the decision? We contacted Rosaria Puglisi, head of the liaison office, who has kindly agreed to respond to this and other questions.

Living in someone else’s life. The story of a transgender woman from Tajikistan (18+)

14.11.2016 10:50 msk Human Rights Interview Uzbekistan

Until very recently, she had a male name and surname as well as men’s clothes. However, she confesses, she never felt comfortable in a men’s body. She wanted to wear dresses, use mascara and feel herself a real woman. She felt herself to be a woman since she was a child but did not know what to do about it. After all, in Tajikistan, where she was born and raised in, discussions of transgender matters are unacceptable. So obtaining permission for gender change turned out to be a very big challenge. Moreover, the new image of Mila (not her real name) was rejected even by her own mother. Having undergone humiliation, insults, taunting and alienation by closest people, Mila decided to leave Tajikistan and start a new life in a different country.

Any attack on representative of authority is equated to terrorist act in Kazakhstan. But why?

09.11.2016 13:37 msk Human Rights Politics Kazakhstan

The fate of Ruslan Kulebayev, the best known “terrorist” in Kazakhstan at this time, will be known on November 2. Prosecutor Jarkyn Bakashbayev is asking to implement the capital punishment. Even though Kazakhstan does not apply the capital punishment due to an indefinite moratorium, charges of terrorism could lead to such a verdict even if the assassination of 10 individuals that Kulebayev is charged with is discounted.

Public politics gradually emerging in Uzbekistan. What’s next—freedom of speech?

30.10.2016 10:26 msk Analytics Politics Uzbekistan

Following the death of the first president of Uzbekistan, the public learnt there are other orators and politicians in Uzbekistan alongside the late head of state. The Uzbek population, as well as the greater world, is learning day by day about new faces and names. Perhaps Uzbek citizens will start recognizing their politicians just as well as they know the names of Russian politicians. Until only a couple of months ago the word combination an Uzbek politician would invoke almost only one association—President Islam Karimov—in Uzbek citizens’ minds.

Impunity endangers our right to know

25.10.2016 18:44 msk Human Rights Politics Central Asia

“Over the past decade, more than 800 journalists have been killed in the line of duty, and only 8% of these cases have been resolved. These are the official figures of the Director-General of UNESCO, an organization of 195 Member States. The 92% unresolved cases tells the public that free expression is not protected. It tells them that society cannot ensure their right to information. This is why every Government must act upon its responsibility to investigate crimes against journalists. Every government has to act timely and thoroughly, if they are to set a precedent for other cases. If we allow any form of violence against journalists, we allow impunity to prevail.” - The article by Frank La Rue - UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information.

Uzbekistan: Everyone, yes, everyone is picking cotton. But two women taking photos

19.10.2016 10:42 msk Human Rights Business Politics Cotton Uzbekistan

The state-run system of forced labour will further be implemented in Uzbekistan, and the Uzbek authorities will continue diligently hiding this from the World Bank and International Labour Organisation. The latter two, by the way, do not seem to be very keen to uncover and discover any violations—doing so is unnecessary at this time. This also means two genuinely human rights advocates will have to continue monitoring the situation despite problems and obstacles the local authorities continue mounting to prevent their activities. They call themselves Besstrashnye [The Fearless Ones]. The group includes Yelena Urlayeva, the leader of the Human Rights Alliance of Uzbekistan (HRAU), and Malohat Eshonqulova, an independent journalist.

Punitive psychiatry gaining momentum in Kazakhstan

18.10.2016 09:41 msk Human Rights Politics Kazakhstan

Authorities and totalitarian countries often utilize physicians and medicines to suppress dissenting citizens and political opponents. Modern Kazakhstan is no exception. Those criticizing Astana risk being declared insane and ending up in psychiatric institutions.

Tajikistan’s imitation civil society

10.10.2016 12:04 msk Analytics Human Rights Politics Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan

Civic activism has been on the rise in Tajikistan in recent years. At first, groups of disgruntled women started breaking into opposition parties’ offices and western embassies, accusing the first of wanting to start a new war in the country, and the second of harbouring dissidents. Then the disgruntled women vanished, only to be replaced by student activists from pro-government youth organisations. At a time when any anti-government protest — not just a rally, a picket, demonstration or even some small gathering outside a government building — is broken up by the police in Tajikistan, members of these organisations are free to hold rallies and demos, block the streets and even cause mass unrest.

Other news

News briefs

30 december

13:16   Two Kazakh banks facing bankruptcy

13:14   Financial Times: Cancelling visas boosts Uzbekistan tourism attractiveness

28 december

04:21   Tajikistan, Uzbekistan start normalising ties in various fields

04:19   Kazakh businessmen imprisoned for Putin criticism on Facebook

24 december

11:02   Tajikistan could imprison for publicly justifying terrorism, extremism

07:21   Kyrgyz President first foreign leader to visit Uzbekistan after Mirziyoyev inauguration

07:19   Turkmenistan: No goods deficit if customers form no queues?

22 december

13:07   Tajikistan: Abuse of Dissidents’ Families Continues

08:07   UN Human Rights Committee urges Kyrgyzstan to respond in political activist’s death

21 december

09:04   Uzbekistan: Dialogue with population on gas deficit botched, rallying women detained, interrogated

08:48   Uzbekistan: Former presidential guard chief to lead customs

20 december

00:08   CPJ: Turkey records breaker in jailing journalists

00:02   Uzbek MP: Gov’t blocks no news on web

00:00   Kyrgyz Ombudsman proposes special committee to investigate rights advocate situation

14 december

14:15   Uzbekistan: Abdulla Aripov approved as Prime Minister

14:02   German expert: Kazakh leader’s former son-in-law was killed

12 december

17:23   Human Rights Watch names nine key steps for new Uzbek leader

17:16   Mirziyoyev urged shunning late Karimov’s repressive human rights policies

Media headlines

Al Jazeera Will new Uzbek president alter the dictatorial course?, 09.12.2016

The Guardian 'Democracy was hijacked. It got a bad name': the death of the post-Soviet dream, 09.12.2016

NBC News U.S. Commander: ISIS Attempting to Establish Caliphate in Afghanistan, 21.10.2016

Eurasianet Kazakhstan: Subsidies Skew Media Development, 21.10.2016

Crisis Group Kyrgyzstan: State Fragility and Radicalisation, 19.10.2016

The Guardian Taliban and Afghanistan restart secret talks in Qatar, 18.10.2016

FrontLine Defenders Azimjan Askarov on Trial Again (By Maria Chichtchenkova), 05.10.2016

RFE/RL Gulnara's Millions: U.S. Tracks Down Illicit Funds, But Not Ready To Hand Them Over To Uzbek Officials, 03.10.2016

CPJ Kazakh journalists face years in prison on retaliatory charges, 01.10.2016

Diplomat What Central Asia Means to the United States, 16.09.2016

Registan No such thing as a “succession war” as Uzbekistan enters the post-Karimov era, 12.09.2016

Foreign Affairs Uzbekistan After Karimov, 08.09.2016

The Washington Post Uzbekistan had the same president for 25 years. What happens now?, 07.09.2016

The Interpreter Uzbekistan: Fragile and uncertain as the curtain falls on Karimov era, 07.09.2016

Mission Network What is next for Uzbekistan in the leadership transition?, 07.09.2016

The Washington Post Islam Karimov and the massacre in Uzbekistan that the world forgot, 30.08.2016

The Diplomat China's Nightmare: Xinjiang Jihadists Go Global, 18.08.2016

Journal of Democracy 25 years after the USSR: What's gone wrong?, 17.08.2016

Hurriyet 43 journalists arrested, while 100 with detention warrants after Turkey's coup attempt, 14.08.2016

Al Jazeera Only legitimate, effective and sustainable politics can untangle Afghanistan from its multitude of challenges, 14.08.2016

ANT ‘Help me stop embezzlement of public property and protect my life!’ – Balkanabad resident appeals to Turkmen President, 13.08.2016

Jamestown Foundation New Generation of Politicians Set to Play Growing Role in Kazakhstan, 11.08.2016

Telegraph Erdogan's purge may give Nato no choice but to expel Turkey from the alliance, 20.07.2016

Al-Monitor Was Turkey's coup attempt just an elaborate hoax by Erdogan?, 18.07.2016

Diplomat Here Come the Stereotypes: Central Asians Implicated in Istanbul Attack, 02.07.2016

Guardian Uzbekistan's magnificent cities: where Soviet style meets Islamic heritage, 25.06.2016

Sratfor Northern Afghanistan's Militancy Threat Is Rising, 20.06.2016

Eurasianet Uzbekistan: Satellites Dishes Removed Ahead of Summit, 31.05.2016

The Diplomat Corruption, Politics, and Power in Uzbekistan, 27.05.2016

Nikkei Asian Review Will Afghan instability inundate Central Asian republics?, 25.05.2016

PressTV Turkey to 'seek normal ties with Russia under new government', 25.05.2016

Al Jazeera Tajikistan: Indefinite autocracy takes hold, 24.05.2016

The Diplomat ISIS and Central Asia: A Shifting Recruiting Strategy, 17.05.2016

Carnegie.Ru Uzbeks in Russia: Not Homesick Yet, 13.05.2016

Coda A Violent Struggle Over National Identity, 04.05.2016

Times of Central Asia Kyrgyzstan in the EEU: persisting problems, vague prospects, 02.05.2016

Jamestown Foundation Central Asia’s ‘Karabakhs’ May Be Even More Dangerous Than the Original, 02.05.2016

Eurasianet After Putin-Karimov Meeting, Disagreements On Afghanistan Remain, 27.04.2016

CPJ CPJ urges Kyrgyzstan to release Azimjon Askarov, 25.04.2016

IPHR Torture concerns for prisoner in Uzbekistan, 25.04.2016

Sputnik Scientists Unearth 11th Century Persian Scholar's Supernova Surveillance, 24.04.2016

Times of Central Asia Gold mining in Kyrgyzstan: too many licenses, little performance, 23.04.2016

HRW Kyrgyzstan: UN Calls for Activist’s Release, 22.04.2016

Asia Times Russia eyes better ties with Uzbekistan ahead of SCO summit, 19.04.2016

Eurasianet Tajikistan Escapes Sanctions Thanks To Its "Important National Interest" To U.S., 19.04.2016

CPJ 'Erdoğan is killing journalism,' says Today's Zaman editor forced out after takeover, 15.04.2016

Al Jazeera Afghanistan's internal refugee crisis, 14.04.2016

Reuters Taliban announces start of spring offensive in Afghanistan, 12.04.2016

Eurasianet Kyrgyzstan: President Savors Win in South, but Opposition Headaches Remain, 29.03.2016

Al Jazeera Are 'Water Wars' imminent in Central Asia?, 24.03.2016

