4 january 2017

Central Asia news: China

China, Uzbekistan Ties Shaped by Shared World View

19.06.2012 10:44 msk Analytics China

Visiting China on June 6-7, Uzbekistan’s president Islam Karimov secured trade, investment and loans worth at least five billion US dollars and signed an strategic partnership treaty. While in Beijing, Karimov also attended a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, SCO, a bloc consisting of Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. NBCentralAsia asled Kamoliddin Rabbimov, an Uzbek political analyst based in France, about the shared security concerns and economic interests that feed China’s growing relationship with Central Asia and Uzbekistan in particular.

Chinese Government Concerned about Hizb ut-Tahrir in Xinjiang

31.07.2008 20:16 msk Politics China

In a backstreet of the old Silk Road city of Kashgar, Chinese authorities have been spray-painting signs on dusty mud brick walls to warn against what it says is a new enemy -- the Islamic Liberation Party. Better known as Hizb ut-Tahrir, the group says its goal is to establish a pan-national Muslim state, or Caliphate. China says Hizb ut-Tahrir are terrorists operating in the far western region of Xinjiang, home to some 8 million Muslim, Turkic-speaking Uighurs, many of whom chafe under Chinese rule.

Russia, European Union, and United States are losing Central Asia to China

10.04.2008 23:52 msk Analytics China

EU-Central Asian forum opened in Ashkhabad. Foreign ministers of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will discuss the Central Asian Partnership Strategy with EU commissars. The document defining the strategy is somewhat amorphous but it is better than what Russia has which is nothing. Russia does not have any strategy with regard to Central Asia at all. Its structures and companies operate solo, competing among themselves and inevitably losing to external rivals and first and foremost to China.

PRC State Council published a report on human rights in the United States

14.03.2008 14:03 msk Human Rights China

State Council of the People's Republic of China published a report on human rights in the United States in 2007 on March 13, 2008. This document is Beijing's reaction to appearance of the Report on human rights in the world the US Department of State posted on its web site on March 11. The American report includes the traditional accusations of China and other countries, unfair more often than not. This is the ninth year in a row that China drew a report on the state of affairs with human rights in the United States itself.

The Great Silk Road with one's own eyes. Part IV. Kashgar

The Great Silk Road with one's own eyes. Part IV. Kashgar

14.01.2008 15:52 msk China

In the final part of the essay Ferghana.Ru readers will be told of where the Chinese yuan is best converted into other monetary units, what the difference between Chinese Kyrgyzes and Kyrgyz Kyrgyzes is, what Chinese cabs in Kashgar are, what meals in Kashgar are available, and many other interesting details and nuances of the travelling to one of the most ancient cities of China.

Beijing is quite generous to Central Asian countries

28.11.2007 14:06 msk Business China

China is out to reequip the Turkmen army. The Tajik Defense Ministry expects military hardware, equipment, and uniforms for soldiers and officers from China within the framework of the state credit ($3 million) next year, a source in the government of Turkmenistan said. Experts point out that Beijing is generous with credits to Central Asian countries using them as an instrument of buttressing its influence with the countries of the region.

Gold deposit discovered in China

19.09.2007 11:13 msk Business China

A major gold deposit with known reserves estimated at 380 tons was discovered in Vensan, the Chinese province of Gansu. According to Jenmin Jibao, this is the first deposit in the country with the known reserves in excess of 200 tons of gold.

Floods and landslides in China took 400 to 800 lives over the last three weeks

23.07.2007 11:00 msk China

Over 150 people died in floods and landslides in China last week. Xinhua news agency reports that the floods that began with the rain season already took at least 400 lives in almost half of Chinese provinces.

China will deliver $209 million worth of equipment to Uzbekistan

28.04.2007 10:01 msk Business China

China Petroleum Technology & Development Corporation (subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corp. or CNCP) and Sinomach are expected to deliver drilling rigs worth $203 million to Uzbekistan by 2009. Sinomach alone will additionally provide $6.1 million worth of special equipment.

China ought to be feared because of its weakness, not strength

China ought to be feared because of its weakness, not strength

31.01.2007 11:09 msk Analytics China

China's economic development may make it a world power in the 21st century. Annual economic growth by 10%, one trillion dollars worth of hard currency reserves, global expansion of Chinese goods - all of these are factors to be reckoned with.

The Tajik-Chinese relations: the period of wariness over, the era of cooperation begins

30.01.2007 15:07 msk Analytics China

President Emomali Rakhmonov's first official visit in 2007 was to China. Is there anything geopolitically symbolic about it? There certainly is. A historian observing and studying the Tajik-Chinese relations for at least fifteen years, I now perceive them as being through with the period of initial wariness. The era of cooperation begins. Official documents do not say anything on the matter, but at least within the framework of the Shanghai Organization of Cooperation relations between these two countries have reached the level of strategic partnership". Needless to say, this is the highest level relations between two sovereign states may ascend to.

China will build the Zeravshan (Yava) Hydroelectric Power Plant in northern Tajikistan

19.01.2007 11:58 msk Business China

The accord on construction of the Zeravshan (Yava) Hydroelectric Power Plant in northern Tajikistan was signed in Beijing on January 17. The document was signed by Sharifhon Samiyev of Barki Tochik and Cin Fan Xicjan of Sinohydro.

The wife of the Uigur Canadian arrested in Uzbekistan returned to Canada alone

26.04.2006 17:06 msk Religious life China

"Celil's home in Burlington is full of voices - voices of his friends, wife, and children. Only one voice is missing, his own," the article in The Toronto Star yesterday began. The material describes the saga of Huseyincan Celil, citizen of Canada, arrested in Uzbekistan.

