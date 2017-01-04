Central Asia news: Turkey, Republic of

|
17.01.2013
Turkey, Republic of
According to the Haberler.com Turkish news portal, a woman from Turkmenistan, Ms. Mehriban Gurbanova, was killed during a family skirmish with her 27-year old husband from Ukraine on 13 January 2013; three more women from Turkmenistan suffered injures. According to local police, the man came to demand the debt one of the women owed him; having faced resistance, he used a knife. Another three Turkmen female citizens were poisoned at a New Year party having consumed poor quality alcohol, which killed them. One of the women died in a hospital after five days, still unconscious. Everyone at the party was in Turkey illegally. The deceased woman’s body was delivered to her native town of Mary, Turkmenistan, and her husband was deported. The person who brought the alcoholic beverage was identified – he is in hospital treated for alcohol poisoning…