4 january 2017

Central Asia news: Turkey, Republic of

Glimpse at misery Turkmen illegals face in Turkey

17.01.2013 11:40 msk Migration Turkey, Republic of

According to the Haberler.com Turkish news portal, a woman from Turkmenistan, Ms. Mehriban Gurbanova, was killed during a family skirmish with her 27-year old husband from Ukraine on 13 January 2013; three more women from Turkmenistan suffered injures. According to local police, the man came to demand the debt one of the women owed him; having faced resistance, he used a knife. Another three Turkmen female citizens were poisoned at a New Year party having consumed poor quality alcohol, which killed them. One of the women died in a hospital after five days, still unconscious. Everyone at the party was in Turkey illegally. The deceased woman’s body was delivered to her native town of Mary, Turkmenistan, and her husband was deported. The person who brought the alcoholic beverage was identified – he is in hospital treated for alcohol poisoning…

Turkey: Deputy Chief Prosecutor’s lawsuit against governing party contributes to a growth of its popularity

25.03.2008 09:47 msk Politics Turkey, Republic of

Once again the clouds are gathering over Turkey which seemingly stood on the path of progress and stability. On Mar. 14, Deputy Chief Prosecutor of the High Court of Appeals of the country Abdurrahman Yalcinkaya brought charges against the ruling Justice and Development Party (JDP) demanding it be closed. According to the Deputy Chief Prosecutor, the purpose of the JDP is, firstly, to introduce a type of a state administration on the principles of moderate Islam and then build up a state based on the Shariath. The republic is currently under a great menace, A. Yalcinkaya particularly notes.

Ankara counts on foreign political coordination with some other countries

26.11.2007 11:56 msk Politics Turkey, Republic of

The 11th Congress of the Turkic Friendship, Brotherhood, and Cooperation Organization took place in Baku (Azerbaijan) on November 17-19. Addressing the forum, Prime Minister of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested a political alliance of Turkic-speaking countries for coordination of efforts in pressing international affairs. As far as Turkey is concerned, Iraq and the Israeli-Palestinian problem certainly deserve a coordinated effort.

Official Ankara plans to abolish visas for Turkic countries

26.07.2007 15:55 msk Turkey, Republic of

Istanbul-based Zaman newspaper reported Foreign Minister Abdullah Gul as saying that Turkey intended to unilaterally abolish visa regime with Turkic-speaking countries. The resolution was already forwarded to the president, Gul said.

