|
Central Asia news: Uzbekistan
24.12.2012 10:51 msk
Cotton
Uzbekistan
The 2012 cotton harvest in Uzbekistan has concluded, and the system of forced labor of cotton production remained the same as in previous years. December 20, 2012, the Uzbek-German Forum for Human Rights and the Cotton Campaign released the Review of the 2012 Cotton Harvest, which explains that implementation of the forced labor system was carried out with a demographic shift to older children and more adults, accompanied with an unprecedented scale of corruption. The Review presents observations by human rights defenders throughout Uzbekistan, and highlights the following disturbing trends: continued forced child labor despite a demographic shift of the burden to older children, intensified forced labor of adults, continued rejection of independent monitoring, continued harassment of Uzbek citizens who attempted to monitor, and increased extraction of financial and other resources from Uzbek citizens by government authorities.
06.12.2012 11:47 msk
Human Rights
Uzbekistan
The Uzbek government should unconditionally release all of its political prisoners on the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution on December 8, 2012, human rights groups said today. Freeing the country’s many political prisoners would demonstrate a genuine commitment to Uzbekistan’s much-touted reform process, the groups said. The nine groups are Human Rights Watch, Freedom Now, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Association for Human Rights in Central Asia, the International Partnership for Human Rights, the International Association for Human Rights Defense “Fiery Hearts Club,” PEN American Center, ACAT-France, and the International Federation for Human Rights.
30.11.2012 00:07 msk
Human Rights
Uzbekistan
Catherine Ashton, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, visited Kyrgyzstan for the first time on 28 November. Human rights activists have been preparing for her visit in advance. The situation of political prisoners’ situation became the main topic in the messages sent by human rights activists. On 22 November, Human Rights Watch, a leading international human rights organisation, called Catherine Ashton to publically demand the liberation of illegally imprisoned activists, who are languishing in local prisons. Nadejda Ataeva, leader of the Association for Human Rights in Central Asia, based in France, which is at one with HRW’s request, talked about the situation of political prisoners held in Uzbek prisons in an interview with NBC Central Asia. The shortened version of the interview is published on the IWPR website.
Other news
- Dumb slaves, or Cotton under the barrel of a gun
- Uzbekistan: letter from the penal colony «Jaslyk» on new cases of torture
- Dance of devils – a new novel by Hamid Ismailov
- A tragedy foretold: Norway condemns Uzbek activist to jail and torture
- Uzbekistan: Farewell to CSTO
- Planned Inefficiency in Uzbek Cotton Sector
- Responsible Sourcing Networks recommends: Exposure to Uzbek cotton may seriously damage your reputation
- Uzbek authorities fear spread of Arab Spring and tighten control of internet use by youth
- Trial for Russian pensioner arrested for a pack of pills has been canceled
- Loss of time, business and freedom: that’s all foreign investors get in Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan: Old Russian woman to go to jail for a pack of pills
- Anti-prostitution campaign run across Uzbekistan
- Shooting in Tashkent: People killed as a result of a violent prison riot suppression
- Uzbekistan: New members of the “persecuted journalists” club
- Uzbekistan: 50th birthday in prison
- Uzbekistan: Rustam Usmanov’s son applies to the president of Uzbekistan for a pardon
- Rustam Usmanov’s simple math: Fourteen plus two
- Uzbekistan: Jamshid Mukhtorov arrested in the USA and a former police officer from Uzbekistan used to be friends
- Uzbekistan: What’s the use of “corn labyrinths” for tourism development?
- France: Human right activists extend their congratulations to Islam Karimov, too
- Villagers in Uzbekistan are freezing without natural gas which has been exported abroad
- In courting Uzbekistan, the United States stoops too low
- Fabric of Abuse: Fashion world snubs fruits of Uzbek child labor
- Uzbekistan: Psychologist Maxim Popov freed from jail
- Uzbekistan: Citizen of Russia Yuri Korepanov released from custody, but cannot leave Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan: Famous Opposition Figure Aims to Make President Step Down Peacefully
- New oppositional Popular Movement of Uzbekistan instigates civil disobedience
- Moscow based human rights group “Memorial” has published another report on political persecution in Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan: Links Between Journalists and Foreign Embassies Placed Under Control
- Satellite dish sales are booming in the Uzbek capital
- Uzbekistan: No journalist is immune from slander, defamation charges
- Uzbek Mass Media Ignore, Alter ME Events
- Uzbekistan: Justice Ministry denied the accreditation of another representative of Human Rights Watch
- Uzbekistan: Ezgulik asked to the World Bank to correct the mistakes
- Over 700 movies are prohibited in Uzbekistan
- New political party is being established in Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan: The number of plants in the Red Book list increased
- USAID program on prevention of HIV and tuberculosis started in Uzbekistan
- Abdumannob Pulat passed away
- Tortures in Uzbekistan: The position of former prisoner Sanjar Umarov produced sharp criticism from his "colleagues"
- Uzbekistan: Another journalist is expecting the trial
- Uzbekistan: Famous family in Kokand became the victim of mafia security structures
- The biggest globe in Uzbekistan was solemnly presented in Bukhara
- Uzbekistan: The employees of National Television and Radio Company sharply criticized the management
- Uzbekistan: The government continues persecuting journalists
- How to become the student in Uzbekistan or "the price" of admission
- Uzbekistan: The Church of Christ is suspended in Tashkent; eight members of it are brought to trial
- Uzbekistan: The clearance of plane trees, oaks and elms reached the graveyards
- Andijan: Five years of pain and fear
- The international campaign in protection of Maxim Popov is launched
- BBC World Service appoints Hamid Ismailov as Writer in Residence
- «I hate stupidity and flattery...» Maxim Popov, his friends and enemies
- Seven years of jail for AIDS prevention. How Maxim Popov "was absorbed"
- Uzbekistan: The hundreds of National Bank clients lost their money
- What is the true purpose of the anti-Tajik protests in Uzbekistan?
- Good job for unwedded mothers
- Uzbekistan: The government limits foreign travel for healthcare workers
- The secret of Namangan-2008: Two years since mass HIV inspection at children’s hospitals
- Surat Ikramov: The judicial and legal reform in Uzbekistan is the plan, but not action
- Dilshod Usmanov: The future of our country is the future of our children
- The conflicts at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border became more frequent
- Uzbek secret services collect the records about independent journalists
- Uzbekistan: The embassies of USA and Russia awarded best journalists of the year
- The International Group to support Umida Ahmedova
- American military uniform is highly demanded in Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan: The criminal case has been filed against the photographer and documentary film maker Umida Akhmedova
- Uzbekistan's rating. Shall President Karimov take pride in "accomplishments"?
- Uzbekistan: The first POS terminals appeared in the markets of Tashkent
- The US government is not planning to resume military cooperation with Uzbekistan
- Good bye the Tashkent Public Garden!
- Movement Against Karimov in Europe
- Uzbekistan: Only one bookstore remained in Samarqand
- Opposition activist against his will. Businessman Bahodir Choriyev's story
- Uzbekistan: News from the Fields
- Uzbekistan: Film Industry Flourishes After a Decade of Post-Soviet Decline
- Uzbekistan: The students in the Tashkent Oblast do not go to secondary schools (photo)
- Uzbek field chronicle-2009: the Syr Darya children
- Uzbekistan: Surkhandarya students pick cotton, ones in Ferghana continue their studies
- Uzbekistan: "Wanted" Posters All Over Tashkent
- Tashkent's jubilee. It happens once every 2,200 years
- The schools in Uzbekistan see sharp deficit of textbooks
- Skirmish in Tashkent. Attempt at live commentary
- Uzbekistan: Unassailable pest of the Aral Sea
- Dosym Satpayev: Uzbekistan is one of the major destabilization factors in the region
- Uzbekistan: Human rights society calls for justice
- Uzbekistan: "Rabble-rousers" are not welcome in the Parliament
- Uzbekistan: The monuments of classical writers of oriental literature are removed in Samarqand
- The Moon-Faced, a film by Nazym Abbasov, is conquering the world
- Ferghana Events: 20 years later. History without a lesson?
- The Great Wall: The government of Uzbekistan to take total control over Internet
- Art photo in Uzbekistan: Negative outweighs positive
- The invasion of gypsy moth in the capital of Uzbekistan
- Uzbek Gastarbeiters learn new trades in the United States
- Most prominent lawyers in Uzbekistan to lose their licenses for unprofessional performance
- Uzbekistan: How to get rid of unwanted journalist?
- Uzbekistan: The advocacy becomes the part of executive authorities
- Uzbekistan: Tulips help Shakhrisabz residents to survive
- Uzbekistan: The monument of people’s friendship, replaced to the suburb of Tashkent, runs wild
- Uzbekistan is rehearsing eventual withdrawal from the CIS Collective Security Treaty Organization
- Boris Akunin: If they do not want me to write a book, dedicated to Uzbekistan in the beginning of the century, I am not going to
- The bloody right of the first night. «The Burden of Virginity» documentary is filmed in Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan: Russian and international organizations are defending the arrested activist
- People, accused for the affiliation to the “Nur” religious movement, are convicted in Uzbekistan
- Uzbek oppositionist travels USA to find associates
- For the first time the works of Abdulkhamid Chulpon are published in Russian language
- Uzbekistan: Students prohibited to approach the US Embassy in Tashkent
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan as a Ministry of Propaganda
- Uzbekistan: echo of the Kagan explosions reverberates throughout the Bukhara region (see photo)
- Do the Uzbek-Turkish relations get more cordial? Even if they do, the process is slow
- Uzbekistan: Muhammad Salikh is working on an Orange Revolution
- Uzbekistan: The authorities circumvented a French and German film show at the Museum of Cinematograph in Tashkent
- The passion of the hunter-president, or About our rams
- Antonietta Gobbis: I can do things in Tashkent that I cannot do in my hometown of Florence
- Why Uzbekistan suddenly decided to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Community
- Uzbekistan: Farmers are against land reforms
- Tajikistan: Fields of Nightmares
- Uzbekistan: Fashion 2008
- Uzbekistan’s president goes unpunished
- Uzbekistan: Shock at journalist's ten year prison sentence
- Uzbekistan: harvest by force
- Uzbekistan: Children Continue to Work on Cotton Fields despite Official Ban
- Uzbekistan: Low River Levels Threaten Syrdarya Biodiversity
- Uzbekistan Open for Dialogue over Child Labour in Cotton Fields – Officials
- Uzbekistan: Chemical Poisoning Likely in Blast Torn City of Kagan
- Ancient Minguruk Settlement to be Temporarily Closed
- US and EU Companies Urge Uzbekistan to End Child Labour on Cotton Fields
- UNESCO World Heritage: Samarkand Needs Reinforced Monitoring
- Uzbek Officials Did Not Confirm Ban of HRW Representative
- Uzbekistan: HRW Representative Banned with No Right of Return
- Matthew Pringle: “Torture in Uzbekistan Hard to Eliminate Under Current Regime”
- Uzbek Official: Human Rights Impede Crime Detection
- Uzbekistan: President Blames Soviet Government, Defence Ministry for Blasts
- Uzbek Authorities Toughen Censure, Remain Silent about Blasts
- Last Independent Political Analyst Leaves Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan: Blast Victims Out of Danger
- Bukhara Hospitals Packed with Wounded from Night Explosions, Eyewitness Says
- Human Rights Watch Continues to Seek Accreditation in Uzbekistan
- Academician Bekdjan Tashmukhammedov: Rainfall control may double Uzbekistan's water resources
- Uzbekistan: Prison Employee Set Herself on Fire to Protest Prison’s Despotism
- Uzbekistan: Tuition fees to become more expensive
- Tashkent: Nomadic cattle breeding in the capital of Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan: President's daughter gives interview to Moscow glamour magazine
- Mutabar Tajibayeva: «I'm not going to abandon human rights activities»
- Uzbekistan: Leading websites launch campaign against internet-censorship
- Human rights activist Solijon Abdurakhmanov arrested in Uzbekistan
- Uzbekistan: International seminar on freedom of the media is taking place under the veil of secrecy
- Telman Gdljan: I'm convinced that the Cotton Scandal would have never been possible these days
- Analysis of the relations between Uzbekistan and the Western community
- Uzbekistan: Under questionable circumstances, Kazakh-Uzbek Urtok confectionery in Tashkent is seized and being demolished
- Underwear and linen on the one hand and jubilee on the other: capital of Uzbekistan is prettied for unscheduled festivities
- Uzbekistan: Living standards, gas outages, and forced child labor
- Uzbekistan: The Andijani issue and mistakes made by the West
- Uzbekistan: youth tournament to take place in Nukus (photo)
- Michael Andersen: EU policy in Uzbekistan only a matter of geopolitical interests
- Irrigation water shortage could mean disaster for Uzbekistan
- Russia and Europe vie for clout with Uzbek educators
- Uzbek president's visit to Astana highlights serious obstacles in creating Central Asian alliance
- Death sentences repealed in Uzbekistan
- President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov is on a two-day official visit to Astana, Kazakhstan
- Uzbekistan: Monument of Valor may be dismantled